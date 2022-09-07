Watch Mohammed Kudus' first goal in the Champions League against Rangers

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
The Black Stars midfielder was making his first start of the season and has rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a mouth-watering performance to justify why he should be starting games.
Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike.
Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish 4-0.
Mohammed Kudus was on the pitch till the 88th minute before he was replaced by Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey who before this game had been starting games for Ajax.
Watch the goal in the post below.
