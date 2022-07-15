0
Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal against Manaf Nurudeen's Eupen in pre-season friendly

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manarf Nurudeen last full throttle in Eupen friendly against Ajax

Ajax held to a stalemate by Eupen in pre-season friendly

Kudus scores Ajax fight goal under new manager, Andre Schreuder

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed scored in Ajax's pre-season friendly against Eupen on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The match ended in a one-all draw as Kudus climbed off the bench to net a late equaliser in the match that came off at Ajax training centre.

Tagliafico powered down the left channel and got into the box before he wonderfully squared the ball to Kudus, who slotted it home.

Following his bright start in the pre-season, the Ghanaian midfielder will be hoping for an injury-free campaign to get back to his very best.

In goal for Eupen was Black Stars goalkeeper, Manarf Nurudeen who lasted the whole 90 minutes. He made some good saves to keep his side in the game, but could not keep a clean sheet.

Watch Kudus goal below



