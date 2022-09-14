Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal and highlights of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Ajax

A touch and cracking strike on the turn that rocked the crossbar before hitting the net. That is how Mohammed Kudus scored Ajax’s goal against Liverpool.

Against the run of play, Daley Blind slid a pass down the left which was met by a teammate who cut back into the Liverpool area. Steven Bergwijn wanted to have a pop but saw the on-coming Kudus who took a touch away from Virgil Van Dijk before unleashing a fury of a strike to beat goalkeeper Allison.



The goal brought Ajax on Level with Liverpool after the Dutch giants went down via a goal from Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah.



Ajax looked to have picked an important point from Anfield but Cameroonian defender Joel Matip headed home at the dearth to give Jurgen Klopp’s side their first three points of the Champions League campaign.



The goal was Kudus’ fifth of the season in four matches played in an unusual role classified as ‘false nine'.



After starting Ajax’s first four games from the bench, the Ghanaian has forced his way into the starting with a series of headline-grabbing displays.

In the 2022/2023 season which is still at the infant stages, Kudus has polled a stat of 10 shots, 7 on target with six of them ending up as goals.







