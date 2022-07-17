1
Menu
Sports

Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax against KAS Eupen in pre-season friendly

Kudus Mohammed 456789 Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was on target for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen in a pre-season friendly game on Friday.

Kudus climbed off the bench to salvage a draw for his side in the 84th minute of the game in their fourth friendly match.

After a goalless first-half, Prevljak gave KAS Eupen the lead in the 50th minute but Kudus bagged the equalizer in the dying embers of the game.

Tagliafico played a good ball into the net, which Kudus put behind Nurudeen from close range. That turned out to be the last scoring attempt of the match.

The Ghanaian returned to pre-season training earlier last week after Ajax players who were involved in international football over the summer were given extra time off.

The 21-year-old featured for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic as well as participating in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.

In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.

Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax against KAS Eupen in pre-season friendly below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
Related Articles: