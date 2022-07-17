Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was on target for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen in a pre-season friendly game on Friday.

Kudus climbed off the bench to salvage a draw for his side in the 84th minute of the game in their fourth friendly match.



After a goalless first-half, Prevljak gave KAS Eupen the lead in the 50th minute but Kudus bagged the equalizer in the dying embers of the game.



Tagliafico played a good ball into the net, which Kudus put behind Nurudeen from close range. That turned out to be the last scoring attempt of the match.



The Ghanaian returned to pre-season training earlier last week after Ajax players who were involved in international football over the summer were given extra time off.



The 21-year-old featured for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic as well as participating in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.



In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.



Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax against KAS Eupen in pre-season friendly below:



