3
Menu
Sports

Watch Mohammed Kudus' spectacular goal for Ajax in PSV defeat

Video Archive
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mohammed Kudus has continued his rich vein of form in pre-season as he was on target for Ajax in their 5-3 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the John Cruyff  Shield on Saturday.

PSV Eindhoven won the season curtain raiser match which saw Ajax reduced to 10 men as Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey who joined from Rangers was shown red for a savage tackle.

The win makes it the 13th Dutch Super Cup title in history for PSV after an emphatic 5-3 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

Kudus Mohammed who has scored in every pre-season game crushed a low shot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty box to score his side's third goals which was only a consolation.

Ajax Amsterdam scored first through former Tottenham winger Steve Bergwijn in the 15th minute but Guus Til equalized in the 32nd minute for PSV to make it 1-1.

Til gave PSV the lead two minutes into first half stoppage time as he made it 2-1 before Man Utd target Anthony made it 2-2 for Ajax in the 54th minute.

Cody Gakpo capitalized on a mistake from the Ajax goalkeeper to give his side a 3-2 lead in the 65th minute before Til made it 4-2 in the 69th minute.

Kudus Mohamed made it 4-3 with a well taken striker before Xavi Simons made it 5-3 for PSV in stoppage time.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: