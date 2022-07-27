5
Watch Mohammed Kudus' spectacular goal in Ajax 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus registered his third goal for Ajax in pre-season as the Dutch club intensify preparations for the 2022/23 season.

The Ghana international came on in the second half against Shaktar Donetsk and scored a spectacular goal to help Ajax to a 3-1 victory in Amsterdam.

Kudus took a pass from Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey, went past his marker, and bent the ball into the net with his weaker right foot.

It was his third goal of the preseason, following two goals against Salzburg and Eupen in the space of four days. All three goals have come in 114 minutes.

See goal below

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
