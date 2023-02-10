Watch Mohammed Kudus’ winning goal for Ajax against FC Twente

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal for Ajax on Thursday night when the side defeated FC Twente to advance to the quarter-finals of this season’s KNVB Cup competition.
The two Dutch Eredivisie clubs today locked horns in the Round 16 stage of the domestic cup competition.
After a goalless first half, Mohammed Kudus scored the winner in the 70th minute to hand the visitors the win and qualification to the last eight phase.
There were no further goals as Ajax held on for the win.
Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal below:
????????Mohammed Kudus scores another good goal to put Ajax infront Vrs FC Twente.????????pic.twitter.com/MWme1Nhd06— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 9, 2023
