Watch Mohammed Salisu's own goal against Brighton

Southampton hold Brighton to a two-all draw at Amex

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl rattled by Mohammed Salisu's poor form



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal in Southampton's stalemate with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The Saint defender turned the ball in his own net on the stroke of half-time with a failed clearance to hand the home side a 2-goal cushion.



But a brace from Southampton skipper, James Ward Prowse secured a vital away point for the visitors to ensure that Salisu's mistake did not land the team in a defeat.



The performance on Sunday, April 24, 2022 encapsulates how poor the young center-back has been in recent games. He was dropped in the last two games and made a return to the lineup in the draw at the American Express Stadium.

Mohammed Salisu has had a fantastic season, making his form at the tail end a surprise which his manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl has attributed to complacency.



Salisu who lasted the whole game had the lowest rating among the Southampton starting eleven.



Mohammed Salisu's game by numbers against Brighton



Ball recovery 9



Clearances 7



Interceptions 4

Duels 4/6



Fouls 0



Touches 62



Watch the own goal below



