Watch Mubarak Wakaso's 13 goals for Black Stars as he turns 32 years

Mubarak Wakaso makes Black Stars debut against Malawi

Mubarak Wakaso capped hit double figures in goals



Wakaso scores debut Black Stars goal against Cape Verde



Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, is 32 years today, Monday, July 25, 2022.



Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2012 against Malawi in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, the former Villarreal player has been a dependable component of the team.



Wakaso has earned 65 caps so far in his ten years with the Black Stars, scoring 13 goals.

His famous long-range rocket goals are how he scores the majority of his goals.



On November 14, 2012, in a friendly match against Cape Verde in Portugal, he scored his first goal for the national team. The goal turned out to be the match winner.



Wakaso scored four goals in his inaugural Africa Cup of Nations competition in 2013, which tied him with Nigeria striker, Emmanuel Emenike as joint top scorers.



His favourite opponent is Cape Verde, against whom he has three goals.



Below is his highlights of Wakaso's 13 goals scored for the Black Stars





