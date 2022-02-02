Watch Muntari’s first training session with Hearts of Oak after unveiling

Hearts of Oak officially unveil Sulley Muntari

Muntari returns to GPL after 21 years



Former Inter Milan star pens 1-year deal with Hearts of Oak



Sulley Muntari trained for the first time with Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday morning.



He was officially unveiled by the club on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Several Hearts of Oak fans were at the St. Aquinas Park to catch a glimpse of the ex-Ghana international in training.



Sulley Muntari joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a 1-year contract which will see him at the club for the rest of the season.

The former AC Milan player returns to the domestic league after 21 years since he left Liberty Professionals.



At age 37, the Champions League winner is expected to make his Ghana Premier League debut on Sunday in the game against Great Olympics.



The club is yet to announce the jersey number of Muntari.



Watch Muntari’s first training below



