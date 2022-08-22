0
Watch Nana Ama McBrown's ball juggling skills at Chale Wote 2022

Nana Ama McBrown 45678.png Actress and broadcaster, Nana Ama McBrown

Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Actress and broadcaster, Nana Ama McBrown showcased her football skills during the 2022 Chale Wote festival.

Even in a beautiful purple outfit that matched her purple and white sneakers and a bold purple purse, the actress exhibited her football freestyling talent.

McBrown channelled her inner Ronaldinho and took centre stage with keep-ups in a video posted to Twitter by the Ghana Tourism Authority's official handle.

She stunned and entertain the people who had little clue about her hidden football talent.

Nana Ama McBrown has, in various interviews, spoken of the botched football career that saw her play for some female football teams in Kumasi.

