Watch Nathaniel Akwah's magnificent freekick in Legon Cities win over RTU

Legon Cities midfielder, Nathaniel Akwah, scored an incredible freekick goal when the Royals beat Real Tamale United(RTU) on Saturday.



Cities won their first game of the season entertainingly, inflicting a 3-2 defeat on RTU in an exciting five-goals thriller.



Joseph Adjei opened the scoring for the home team in the 22nd minute. The lead did not last long as David Abagna drew the guests level 7 minutes later.

Akwah scored Legon Cities second on the day and it was a thing of beauty. A freekick from about 25-30 yards out to restore the lead. Inch perfect ball over the wall into the left top corner to net his maiden league goal.



The Royals stretched the lead inside the 85th minute, through Jonah Attuquaye who scored a penalty to make it 3-1. Abagna reduced the deficit also from the spot with 3 minutes left on the clock.



Nathaniel Akwah took to his Twitter page to react to his first-ever Ghana Premier League goal.



Meanwhile, the win takes Legon Cities to 4th on the league log with 4 points.



