Watch Nigeria last training session ahead of Ghana game

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Augustine Eguavoen optimistic of victory against Ghana

Joseph Yobo trains Super Eagles players

Nigerian fans stranded at Baba Yara gates

The Super Eagles of Nigeria trained at the Baba Yara Stadium as part of preparations for their match against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Nigerian team who arrived in the country on Thursday, March 24, 2022, have a date with the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles trained with all 25 players as they wrapped up preparations for the match.

Present at the training were captain Ahmed Musa, Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, among others.

Nigeria’s retired captain and assistant coach Joseph Yobo took the players through stretch ups and a number of drills during the session.

The Super Eagles commenced training right after coach Augustine Eguavoen and captain Ahmed Musa had addressed the media and expressed optimism in beating Ghana

Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Watch the Super Eagles training session at Baba Yara Stadium below





