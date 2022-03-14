Watch Noah Martey's cynical tackle on Kotoko's George Mfegue

Goldstars midfielder, Noah Martey was caught on camera unleashing a dangerous tackle on Asante Kotoko Top Striker Georges Mfegue.

Martey intentionally stamped on Mfegue in the game after clearing the ball to safety but he was very fortunate that Referee Jacob Aduntera and his assistants did not see the incident.



The Cameroonian striker Georges Mfegue was very impressive as he scored a first-half brace for the Porcupine Warriors against the debutants Goldstars in the last game of matchday 20 Fixture.



The striker ended his goal drought with a first half brace against Bibiani Gold Stars on matchday 20 of Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

