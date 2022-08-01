5
Watch Osei Kuffuor, Stephen Oduro in action as Ghana legends play Sierra Leone in US

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian community engaged the Sierra Leonean community in Ohio, the USA on July 30, 2022, in a friendly game.

Some Ghanaian Premier League legends based in the USA featured in the game that ended 4-3 in favour of the Ghanaian community.

Some notable names who featured in the game include former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko skipper, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen Oduro, and former Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold player, Samed Oppong.

Osei Kuffuor was on the scoresheet as he netted the Ghanaian community's second goal of the afternoon.

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold striker, Nana Arhin Duah was the coach for the Ghanaian Community as he steered his lads to a win.

Watch full match below



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:





EE/KPE

