Watch Osman Bukari's wild screamer that has set social media ablaze

Black Stars striker Osman Bukari was on target for his club side, Red Star Belgrade, as they drew with rivals Partizan Belgrade in an August 31 league fixture.

The match ended 1-1 thanks to Bukari's strike - a screamer from outside the penalty box, which gave his side the lead on the 26th minute.



Bebras Natcho scored for the home side from the penalty spot eleven minutes into the second half of the game to tie the score.



The 22-year-old is in fine form for the Belgrade side, scoring six and giving an assist in his six appearances in the Serbian top flights.



The Red and Whites are top of the league log with 19 points after seven games.



Watch Bukari's goal below:







The passion!!! Alhamdulilah for another goal. Onto the next!????⚪️???? pic.twitter.com/AmzLQiRpy9 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) August 31, 2022

Osman Bukari did you score this in Serbia’s feistiest derby???



Crazy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nTd0NI0cRY — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 31, 2022

???????? Osman Bukari scored a Puskas worthy goal tonight with his weak foot ???? against rivals Partizan Belgrade.pic.twitter.com/sIcberYfJc — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 31, 2022

Osman Bukari did a mad, beautiful thing in Serbia pic.twitter.com/IBAJiBwHcs — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 1, 2022

Osman Bukari is going to be a fans favorite at the Red and White side of Belgrade for years if he continues this way.



His 7th goal of the season came in no less a match than the Eternal Derby.



Red Star 1-1 Partizan Belgrade pic.twitter.com/wOSFYHLcDj — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 31, 2022

Osman Bukari is on fire ???? ????????. Ghana’s best performing player this season in Europe pic.twitter.com/XquMnZTrpY — Herbert Boakye Yiadom (@herbertgh) August 31, 2022

