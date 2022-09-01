2
Watch Osman Bukari's wild screamer that has set social media ablaze

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker Osman Bukari was on target for his club side, Red Star Belgrade, as they drew with rivals Partizan Belgrade in an August 31 league fixture.

The match ended 1-1 thanks to Bukari's strike - a screamer from outside the penalty box, which gave his side the lead on the 26th minute.

Bebras Natcho scored for the home side from the penalty spot eleven minutes into the second half of the game to tie the score.

The 22-year-old is in fine form for the Belgrade side, scoring six and giving an assist in his six appearances in the Serbian top flights.

The Red and Whites are top of the league log with 19 points after seven games.

Watch Bukari's goal below:















