Watch Richmond Boakye Yiadom goal against Hapoel Jerusalem

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his third goal of the season for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem on Sunday in the Israeli top-flight.
The 28-year-old put Beitar Jerusalem in front in the dying minutes of the first half with a nice finish.
The former Red Star Belgrade striker latched onto a pass from Marko Jankovic and placed the ball on the far right of the post beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.
Watch the goal below:
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jpaqrMCiXS— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye__Magic14) December 27, 2021
