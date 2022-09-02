3
Watch Samuel Owusu’s spectacular strike for FK Cukaricki against Mladost Lucani

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel was in action for his FK Cukaricki side on Thursday when the team hosted Mladost Lucani in the Serbian SuperLiga.

The skillful attacker started for his team in today’s game serving as a matchday 9 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 football season.

Following a bright start by Mladost Lucani, the visitors scored through Milan Bojovic in the 10th minute to take the lead.

Despite going behind, the hosts stayed focused and managed to restore parity six minutes later.

Gambian player Muhammed Badamosi equalised with a fine effort in the 16th minute to bring the scoreline to 1-1.

Shortly after in the 20th minute, the Gambian was presented with another chance and made no mistake as he scored to give FK Cukaricki the lead for the first time in the game.

Later in the second half, the visitors tried to get back into the game but their spirit was killed when Black Stars forward Samuel Owusu struck gold with a dangerous left-foot effort.

The attacker found the back of the net of the visitors with a super strike to seal a 3-1 win for FK Cukaricki against Mladost Lucani.

