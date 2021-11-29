Watch Sandra Owusu Ansah goal that earned her Puskas Award nomination

Sandra Owusu is the first Ghanaian female player to earn Puskas nomination
She will have to battle ten others for the 2021 PUSKAS award
No Ghanaian footballer has ever won this award before
Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah has written her name in the history books as the only first Ghanaian female footballer to have been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.
She has been recognized globally with a Puskas Award nomination after her goal for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season was shortlisted.
The Serbia-based forward has been selected among the top 11 goals scored in the 2020/2021 football season and will have to compete with the big boys in European football to win the prestigious award.
She is the only Ghanaian on the list but not the only African because Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez is nominated.
The winner for 2021 will be announced in December as voting for the best goal has already commenced. FIFA legends and FIFA registered football fans are eligible to vote.
Watch Sandra Owusu Ansah’s Puskas nominated goal in the post below:
Sandra Owusu Ansah nominated for 2021 FIFA Puskas award pic.twitter.com/af2gUET6oP— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 29, 2021
- Felix Afena-Gyan a 100% 'Made In Ghana' project- Agent Oliver Arthur
- Performance of Ghana Player Abroad wrap-up: Partey's Arsenal back to winning ways
- Messi doesn't deserve to win 2021 Ballon d'Or - Prince Tagoe
- ‘He can reach the level of Virgil van Dijk’ – Southampton coach backs Mohammed Salisu
- Ghanaian forward Kamal Sowah booed by Club Brugge fans in Champions League match
- Read all related articles