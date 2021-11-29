Watch Sandra Owusu Ansah goal that earned her Puskas Award nomination

Black Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah Credit: Getty images

Sandra Owusu is the first Ghanaian female player to earn Puskas nomination

She will have to battle ten others for the 2021 PUSKAS award



No Ghanaian footballer has ever won this award before



Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah has written her name in the history books as the only first Ghanaian female footballer to have been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.



She has been recognized globally with a Puskas Award nomination after her goal for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season was shortlisted.



The Serbia-based forward has been selected among the top 11 goals scored in the 2020/2021 football season and will have to compete with the big boys in European football to win the prestigious award.

She is the only Ghanaian on the list but not the only African because Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez is nominated.



The winner for 2021 will be announced in December as voting for the best goal has already commenced. FIFA legends and FIFA registered football fans are eligible to vote.



Watch Sandra Owusu Ansah’s Puskas nominated goal in the post below:



