9
Menu
Sports

Watch Sulley Muntari's first goal for Hearts of Oak

Video Archive
Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Ali Muntari has scored his first goal for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars converted a penalty to reclaim the lead for the Phobians in their matchday 19 encounter against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior put the home side in front in the early minutes of the second half but Derrick Antwi Mensah draw WAFA level with a stunning freekick.

Substitute Patrick Razak was brought down by WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu in the box, which Muntari made no mistake.

Muntari, who recorded his first league win in the Phobia colours made way for Suraj Sediu for the last five minutes of the match.

Following the win, Hearts have ended their four-match draw run, climbing to 7th on the league table.

Watch Muntari's goal below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police officers gunned down were leading police to gang hideaway – Kwesi Ofori
Opuni might be hallucinating – Honyenuga
Petitioner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise voting as Speaker
Supreme court decides Joe Wise can vote while presiding
Sam George reacts to court ruling
Dr. Kwabena Duffour begins door to door campaign
Breakdown of Ghana's reported squad for Nigeria games
Sulley Muntari's apology letter pops up as calls for Black Stars return heighten
I want to buy £3 billion rated Chelsea FC – Chairman Wontumi
Government commends Okudzeto Ablakwa
Related Articles: