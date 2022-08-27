8
Watch Sulley Muntari's iconic World Cup goal as he celebrates 38th birthday

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today marks the 38th birthday of former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari.

Born on August 27, 1984, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, the former Inter Milan and Accra Hearts of Oak is one of the most decorated Ghanaian players to have played in Europe.

Sulley Muntari has played for some of the big clubs in the World during his career namely, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Udinese, Sunderland, and Accra Hearts Oak.

He is also the 4th most successful Ghanaian player to have played in Europe with 9 trophies which include the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and the English FA Cup.

Sulley scored Ghana's second goal at the FIFA World Cup in the 2-0 win against the Czech Republic in 2006 and holds the record as Ghana's second top scorer in the Mundial together with Andre Ayew.

He scored 20 goals in 84 appearances for the Black Stars and the most memorable one came in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final game against Uruguay.

Here is a video of Sulley's most iconic goal in the world cup as he celebrates his 38th birthday:



