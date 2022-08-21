0
Menu
Sports

Watch Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta share beautiful moment after Bournemouth win

Video Archive
Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta shared a pleasing moment with Thomas Partey just after the latter's solid performance in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Although Partey was not at his very best in the game, he gave the away side match control in the middle and put them on the front foot with his forward and line-breaking passes.

While the Ghanaian ensured the team a free-flow build-up, Martin Odegaard did the needful upfront by scoring a brace before defender William Saliba added another spectacular goal with his weaker foot to claim the victory.

After the game, Arteta walked onto the field to congratulate his players on their third win in three games, and he was seen having a friendly chat filled with smiles with Partey before hugging the midfielder, who initially refused the hug because he was soaked in sweat, but the manager insisted.

Arsenal now sit top of the 2022/2023 EPL table with 9 points. Their next fixture is against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta's pleasing moment in the video below:



EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: