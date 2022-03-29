6
Menu
Sports

Watch Thomas Partey's opening goal for Ghana against Nigeria

Thomas Partey 2423535 Thomas Partey

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stand-in Ghana captain Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a massive chance at qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he powered the Stars in front with a long-range effort to beat Nigeria goalkeeper Uzoho.

The goal in the 11th minute was the impetus the Black Stars needed in this crucial game against the West African rivals.

Partey picked a pass from Gideon Mensah and without much resistance from the Nigerian defence he launched a powerful curling effort to beat the Nigerian goalkeeper.

However, after the goal, Nigeria stepped up their game and were awarded a contentious penalty after Denis Odoi was adjudged to have fouled his opponent in the box.

Troost Ekoong stepped up and scored from the spot.

The two teams are desperate to qualify for the next World Cup and are determined to give everything to book a ticket to the Mundial.

After a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday, Partey's goal has assumed prominent importance and if the game ends in a scoring draw Ghana will qualify on the away goals rule.

Watch Parety's goal below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Related Articles: