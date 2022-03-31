0
Watch Thomas Partey’s priceless goal that sent Ghana to Qatar 2022 World Cup

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey scored an important goal to give Ghana the lead against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, a goal that qualified Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After some good hold-up play from Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah’s pass found Thomas on the edge of the Nigerian box.

The Arsenal midfielder’s powerful effort went straight through Super Eagles goalie Uzoho and into the back of the net sparking wild celebrations from the away side.

Ghana drew 1-1 in Abuja on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to qualify for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Watch Video Below:

