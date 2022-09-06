0
Menu
Sports

Watch Vivian Konadu's incredible goal that could win Puskas

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens striker, Vivian Konadu scored a staggering volley in the Kerala Women's Premier League for Gokulam Kerala FC's win over Basco FC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Vivian Konadu scored twice in the 3-0 victory for the reigning champions as they took their winning streak to three games.

Her second goal of the afternoon is a potential Pukas award winner, as she exquisitely controlled a long pass from the back with the outside of her boot, setting the ball in mid-air before smashing it on a half volley from just inside the box to double the lead.

Konadu's tally now stands at six goals in three games, including a hattrick on matchday two of the new season.

The former Thunder Ladies striker earned her first Black Queens call-up in 2021 and appeared for Ghana in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria.

Watch a goal below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG