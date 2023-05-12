0
Watch Yaw Dabo's Q&A session with Spanish media giant, La Marca

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

24-year-old Yaw Dabo has become the toast of football fans in the Spanish city of Madrid after an interview he granted to Spanish sports outlet, La Marca, went viral.

In the video, Dabo speaks highly of Real Madrid and its players after their one-all draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in mid-week.

He was later invited to the headquarters of La Marca where he granted several interviews as well as had a photoshoot.

In the latest video of his engagement, Dabo answers random questions about his views on football and players.

He picks the Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium in the world, Real's Vinicius Jnr over Haaland of Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player.

Watch Dabo's Q&A session below:

