Watch all goals Asamoah Gyan scored at the FIFA World Cup

Despite Ghana's abysmal performance and embarrassing campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Ghanaians had something to cheer about as Asamoah Gyan dethroned Roger Milla as Africa's top scorers at the Mundial.

Asamoah Gyan made his World Cup debut in Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Italy but got his name on the scoresheet in the Black Stars' second group game against Czech Republic.



He scored in 68 seconds against the Czech Republic to become the first Ghanaian to score in the World Cup. He thus became the fastest African player to score in the competition.



Gyan exploded in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after banging in three goals in five appearances, with the most memorable goals coming against the United States of America in the round of 16 game.



He added two goals in 2014 to become Africa's top scorer at the World Cup and is now aiming to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Czech Republic, Serbia, Australia, USA, Germany, and Portugal are the six countries that have conceded goals from Asamoah Gyan.



