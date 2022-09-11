0
Watch all the three assists from the magical Solomon Asante for Indy Eleven

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana international Solomon Asante provided a hat-trick of assists for Indy Eleven as The Boys in Blue laboured to a 4-3 victory against Birmingham in the USL Championship on Saturday night in the United States.

Asante, 31, inspired Neveal Hackshaw to score the opening goal of the game inside the 11th minute and just 5 minutes later he did it again as he perfectly put the ball into the path of Hackshaw.

Asante was on hand again to set up another goal for 31-year-old Brazilian Stefano with 12 minutes left.

Watch highlights of the game below.

