Watch arrival of Black Stars in Spain ahead of Nicaragua friendly match

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars have arrived in Spain ahead of their international friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

The team arrived in Lorca on Sunday evening and will train on Monday morning for the game, which they are favourites to win.

27 players made the trip after Thomas Partey was granted permission to return to London due to a suspected knee injury.

Partey was forced to withdraw from Friday's friendly against Brazil at the last minute after suffering an injury during the warmup.

On the night, Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.

Black Stars are confident of bouncing back with a convincing win against Nicaragua who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

Both games are part of Ghana's preparations for the World Cup where they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

