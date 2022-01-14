Watch as Country man Songo prays for Black Stars ahead of Gabon clash

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Black Stars critic, Patrick Osei Agyemang, commonly known as Countryman Songo has prayed for the Black Stars to beat Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the African Cup of Nations(AFCON).
Ghana, four times competition winners, would hope to record their first win in the competition against the Panthers tonight.
Meanwhile, Gabon will walk into the match with three points from their last game against Comoros hoping to maintain their momentum.
In an interview with Metro TV, Songo, host of Adom TV’s Fire for Fire show was asked to pray for the team ahead of the Group C encounter.
"Our heavenly father in a professional way let the fire be on Black Stars and shine on Black Stars. Let it wake them up from their sleep for them to perform to the satisfaction of Ghanaians in Jesus name I say amen and more fire to Black Stars"
The game will come off at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium at 7 PM Ghana time. Gabon lead the group with 3 points while Ghana are 4th with zero points.
