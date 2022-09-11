Watch as Kudus receives a standing ovation from Ajax fans after brace against Heerenveen

Watch as Kudus Mohammed receives a standing ovation from Ajax fans after brace against Heerenveen

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed received a standing ovation from Ajax fans after his outstanding performance in their victory over FC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.



Kudus scored twice in his first league start for the home side as they thumped Heerenveen 5-0 to take their winning streak to seven.



The 22-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute. While walking off the field to make way for Lucas Ocampus, Ajax fans stood up and applauded the Ghanaian for putting on a good show.



He was named man-of-the-match following the victory, making it back-to-back man-of-the-match honours in two different competitions.

Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.



Watch the video below at minutes 4:46







EE/BB