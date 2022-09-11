2
Menu
Sports

Watch as Kudus receives a standing ovation from Ajax fans after brace against Heerenveen

Video Archive
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch as Kudus Mohammed receives a standing ovation from Ajax fans after brace against Heerenveen

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed received a standing ovation from Ajax fans after his outstanding performance in their victory over FC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

Kudus scored twice in his first league start for the home side as they thumped Heerenveen 5-0 to take their winning streak to seven.

The 22-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute. While walking off the field to make way for Lucas Ocampus, Ajax fans stood up and applauded the Ghanaian for putting on a good show.

He was named man-of-the-match following the victory, making it back-to-back man-of-the-match honours in two different competitions.

Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.

Watch the video below at minutes 4:46



EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: