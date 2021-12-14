Watch as LilWin makes New Edubiase debut in 2-0 win against Unistar Academy

Actor LilWin plays for New Edubiase United

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah also known as LilWin, has finally made his professional football debut in the Division One League on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



The dream of the actor to play professional football became a reality today after being introduced in the second half in the Division One League between his club, New Edubiase United and Unistar Academy.

LilWin featured in the game as New Edubiase United beat Unistar Academy 2-0 to carry the day.



He became a professional footballer at the age of 34 after signing a two-year contract with New Edubiase United who seeks promotion to the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



LilWin was born on April 15, 1987, and he started his professional career in November 2021 in his mid-thirties which made him the oldest to have achieved this feat.



