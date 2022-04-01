Watch classy moment of Nigerian defender congratulating Ghana players for World Cup qualification

Chaos mars Ghana-Nigeria game

Gracious in defeat – Such is the attitude displayed by Nigerian centre back Leon Balogun in the aftermath of his country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.



The Rangers defender exhibited admirable maturity to visit the dressing room of the Black Stars to congratulate them for making it to the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



While Nigerian football fans were showing uncouth behaviour in the stadium, Leon Balogun was reminding the Ghanaian team of the humility and hospitality of Nigerians with his commendable gesture.



Balogun shook hands and patted the backs of both playing and non-playing staff of Ghana after the Black Stars managed a valuable 1-1 away draw at the MK Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The draw meant that Ghana and not Nigeria will be one five African countries who will play at the World Cup in Qatar.



In a related development, defender William Troost-Ekong has apologized to the Nigerians for the team’s inability to qualify for the World Cup.



The Super Eagles skipper described the setback as a "bitter pill to swallow" in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket. Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.



“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.



“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen, and of course the Minister.

“A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!”



Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to book a spot for the 2022 World Cup.







