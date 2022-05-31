0
Watch contentious goal awarded for Legon Cities against Gold Stars

Legon Cities Gold Stars 610x400 Legon Cities drew with Gold Stars

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The match day 31 math between Legon Cities and Bibiani Gold Stars ended 1-1 but there was a contentious goal scored by the host in the 86th minute.

Bibiani Gold Stars goalkeeper Yaw Ansah had grabbed the ball but was shoved in the back by Augustine Dosu before he rolled the ball into an  empty net.

Despite protestations from the Gold Stars players and  bench the stood .

There was drama at the El Wak stadium where Michael Enu scored late to deny Legon Cities the maximum points at home.

Augustine Dosu had given the Royals the lead in the 86th minute after the Gold Stars defence failed to clear their lines with 4 minutes of proceedings remaining.

With the game heading the way of Legon Cities, Enu smashed home the equalizer in the 96th minute to give Bibiani Gold Stars a deserved point.

VIDEO OF CONTENTIOUS GOAL BELOW:







?s=20&t=T5tW7pterdbDzVRWTeHTkQ
Source: ghanaguardian.com
