3
Menu
Sports

Watch contentious penalty awarded to Legon Cities against Kotoko

Kotoko Vs Legon Cities 610x400 Legon Cities played against Kotoko

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it back to back defeats as they lost at home to Legon Cities in their match day 26 game against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

After a 2-1 defeat to RTU last weekend, the porcupine warriors were unable to steady the ship as they lost 3-1 to Legon Cities.

Despite Kotoko's poor  displays, the center referee awarded a contentious penalty against the host with apparently no touch from Christopher Nettey in the penalty box.

Jonah Attuquaye was sent through on goal but  was pursued by Kotoko's Christopher Netteybut just as he turned he slipped in the box and the referee adjudged that to be the 15th a foul and awarded a penalty to Legon Cities.

Michelle Otou stepped  up and converted to give the away side a 1-0 lead in 17th minute.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself if that was the right call or otherwise.

VIDEO BELOW:







?s=20&t=zw6C_2VfGNej15wpEgSbYQ
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong