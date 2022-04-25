Watch contentious penalty awarded to Legon Cities against Kotoko

Legon Cities played against Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it back to back defeats as they lost at home to Legon Cities in their match day 26 game against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

After a 2-1 defeat to RTU last weekend, the porcupine warriors were unable to steady the ship as they lost 3-1 to Legon Cities.



Despite Kotoko's poor displays, the center referee awarded a contentious penalty against the host with apparently no touch from Christopher Nettey in the penalty box.



Jonah Attuquaye was sent through on goal but was pursued by Kotoko's Christopher Netteybut just as he turned he slipped in the box and the referee adjudged that to be the 15th a foul and awarded a penalty to Legon Cities.



Michelle Otou stepped up and converted to give the away side a 1-0 lead in 17th minute.



Watch the video below and decide for yourself if that was the right call or otherwise.

