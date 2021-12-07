Watch female commentator run commentary at a trotro station match

Commercial transport operators embark on strike

Drivers, bus conductors turn lorry park into football pitch



Transport operators withdraw strike



Parts of Ghana’s capital witnessed disruptive scenes in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021, as commercial transport operators embarked on a strike.



The operators resorted to strike action to protest the hike in fuel prices after successive meetings with government ended in a deadlock.



With the day becoming a ‘holiday’ for trotro drivers and their bus conductors in parts of the capital, some drivers and ‘mates’ decided to undertake some recreational activity.



Football, a popular sport in the country became the go-to activity for the drivers and mates who converted their places of work into football pitches.

Viral videos captured a number of them at Kasoa, Ashaiman and Madina playing football whiles passengers watched on apprehensively.



Interestingly, however, the Ashaiman version of the football match had a commentator who entertained guests with her skills.



As the game progressed, so did her tone move to manifest the intensity or otherwise of the game.



Meanwhile, the transport operators have withdrawn their strike actions and returned to work ahead of a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



