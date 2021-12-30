Watch funeral of late Black Stars and Great Olympics legend Paa Joe Kumah

The mortal remains of former Ghanaian footballer, Paa Joe Kumah has finally been laid to rest.

The burial service of the late Black Stars, Tema Hearts Babies, Accra Great Olympics and Liberty Professionals player was held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Tema Full Gospel Church, Community 1.



As earlier announced by his family, the late Paa Joe’s internment followed immediately after the burial service at Tema Community Nine (9) Cemetery.



Videos from the ceremony sighted by GhanaWeb showed a sombre mood as family, friends and sympathizers of the late football star gathered to bid him farewell.



He was buried in a casket covered with the blue and white colours of Accra Great Olympics.

One of the emotional moments of the funeral was how his mother, Madam Rose Allotey broke into tears during the ceremony.



Paa Joe Kumah died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Tema General Hospital and according to his mother in an earlier interview, “he complained that he was not feeling well a day before his demise. He was in the bathroom and all we heard was a shout and he rushed out of the bathroom. Then he said we should take him to the hospital. We were transferred to Tema General hospital but he died on admission.”



