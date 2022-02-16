Watch heart-warming photo of former Kotoko player Adu Amofah and wife in US Army uniform

Mark Adu Amofah and his wife Pearl Amofah

Adu Amofah join US Army

Former Kotoko player and wife now soldiers



Adu Amofah scores 21 goals in 29 matches for Kotoko



Former Ghana U20 and Asante Kotoko player Mark Adu Amofah and his wife Pearl Amofah are now in the United States Army.



The former Asante Kotoko striker was enlisted in the United States Army more than a year ago.



The 35-year-old relocated to the United States after retiring from football and was recruited into the US Army after going through the necessary drills.

Adu Amofah enjoyed a good stint during his playing days with Asante Kotoko and Real Sportive in Ghana.



The striker scored 21 goals for the Porcupines in 29 matches for the Porcupine Warriors before moving to continue his career abroad.



Adu Amofah was also called to national duty on a few occasions as he played for Ghana’s youth side Black Satellites.



Mark Adu Amofah played for South Africa club Bloemfontein Celtic before moving to Europe to play for Sinderskye and Beitar Ramla in Denmark and Israel respectively.



He last played for Bharani football club Sitra before hanging his boots in 2014.

See pictures below







