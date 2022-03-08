Watch highlight of Kudus Moahmmed's hattrick in Ajax win over ADO Den Haag

Kudus Mohammed could be named in Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed scored a hattrick for Jong Ajax as they thumped ADO Den Haag in the Erste Division on Monday, March 9, 2022.



Kudus' treble guided the Ajax junior side to a 6-3 win over Den Haag at the Johan Cruyff training center.



The 22-year-old enjoyed 90 minutes of action, his first since suffering a rib injury in Ghana's world cup qualifier against South Africa in November 2021.

The Ghanaian scored two of his goals in the first half before completing the hattrick in the second half to secure the big win.



Kudus Mohammed has now played three games since his return from injury and could make the Black Stars squad face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.



Nigeria has already named a 25-man squad for the tie with Ghana expected to announce theirs in the coming days for the doubleheader slated for this month.



Wath the highlights below



