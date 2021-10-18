Watch highlights as Andre Ayew scores in 5th successive game for Al-Sadd against Al Gharafa

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew climbed off the Al-Sadd bench on Sunday to score for the team in their 6-4 win against Al Gharafa in the Qatari Stars League.

The attacker earlier this week returned to his club after featuring for the Black Stars in two games against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



In the game against Al Gharafa, Andre Ayew missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the second half.



Looking sharp while playing in the attack, the Ghana captain scored with a fine effort to seal the delightful 6-4 win for Al-Sadd SC against Al Gharafa.



On the matchday, striker Baghdad Bounedjah netted a brace for the winners while two own goals plus an equalizer from Hassan Al-Haydos powered the home team to the win.

The goal means that Andre Ayew has now scored in five successive matches for Al Sadd SC in the Qatari Stars League this season.



Watch Andre Ayew's goal for Al-Sadd against Al Gharafa below:



