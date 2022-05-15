Watch highlights as Bechem United defeat Aduana Stars 2-0 to set up final with Hearts of Oak

Bechem United have secured a spot in the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after a deserved 2-0 win over Aduana Stars on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The Hunters scored two goals in the first half to set up a meeting with defending champions Hearts of Oak who pipped Dreams FC 3-2 on Saturday, May 14, 2022.



On the matchday, goals from Emmanuel Avornyo and Augustine Okrah has propelled the Hunters to brush aside the team from Dormaa with a 2-0 win.



Courtesy of the victory, Bechem United are into the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup where the team will take on defending champions Hearts of Oak.



The first semi-final game of the season was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

At the end of an exciting contest, the Phobians beat the opponent 3-2 to advance to the finals of the competition.



That big game has been scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next month.



