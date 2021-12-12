Watch highlights as Eleven Wonders labour to draw 1-1 with Dreams FC

Dreams FC dropped points in the away fixture

Eleven Wonders on Friday labored to draw 1-1 with Dreams FC as the team’s struggles in the Ghanaian top-flight league continued.

The side based in Techiman hosted the team from Dawu at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in a matchday seven encounter of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Going into the game, Eleven Wonders only had five points and occupied the 15th position of the league table.



Although the hosts put up a strong performance, Dreams FC scored late through a ferocious effort from Samuel Boakye in the 84th minute to take the lead.



In need of something special or losing the game, Eleven Wonders sparked that magic in added time as they scored with a well-worked team goal to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.

The result sees both Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC sharing the spoils of the game one point each.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



