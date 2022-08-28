1
Watch highlights as Ghana beat Nigeria 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Galaxies will now turn their attention to the return fixture against Nigeria to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The home-based national team recorded a deserving victory over the Super Eagles B team on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Annor Walker and his charges gained an advantage in the tie by beating the Super Eagles 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj scored in the second half to ensure Ghana get a resounding win.

The Black Galaxies will now be looking forward for the return leg after defeating the Super Eagles B on home turf.

Nigeria will hope to turn things around on home turf as they seek to qualify for the tournament in Algeria next year.

Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies is leaving no stone unturned as they set sights on qualification having missed out in the last three editions.

The second leg of this tie comes off next Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

