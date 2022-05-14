0
Watch highlights as Hearts of Oak beat Dreams FC 3-2 to qualify for MTN FA Cup final

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak are set to play in a second consecutive final of the MTN FA Cup competition after beating Dreams FC in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to progress to the final.

The FA Cup holders beat Dreams FC 3-2 to keep their dreams of retaining the title they won last season.

Following a slow start to the first semi-final game, a Sylvester Simba goal in the 4th minute handed Dreams FC the lead.

Unfortunately, the side from Dawu could not hold on as Hearts of Oak drew level six minutes later through an effort from youngster Benjamin Yorke.

Both sides held on to go into the break at 1-1, but it was the defending champions who will take the lead after the break. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shot the Phobians into the lead.

Dreams FC were reduced to ten men after Ibrahim Issah recklessly lunged on defender Mohammed Alhassan.

Hearts of Oak took advantage to extend their lead through Seidu Suraj but a late fight from the Dawu-based outfit saw them get a consolation through Karikari.

Hearts of Oak will be waiting for the winner of the game between Bechem United and Aduana Stars in the final.

