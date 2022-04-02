Watch highlights as Hearts of Oak beat Medeama in Accra to prepare for Kotoko game

Youngster Isaac Mensah scored the only goal for Hearst of Oak on Saturday, April 2, 2022, when the team defeated Medeama SC 1-0 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians hosted the team from Tarkwa at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 23 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season.



Obeng Jnr came close to scoring for Hearts after a defensive mistake from the medeama defense. His kick was too shallow to beat Anaba in the 33rd minute.



Hearts of Oak appealed for a penalty in the 50th minute after the ball struck the hand of Medeama defender Vincent Atinga in the box. Referee Fuseini Alfaa Ba-Adey ignored for play to continue.



On the back of a goalless draw at the end of the first half, striker Isaac Mensah scored for Hearts of Oak in the 56th minute after heading home a cross from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Despite all efforts from Medeama SC, the team could not equalize and had to succumb to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the end of the difficult game.



Accra Hearts of Oak will play their next game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.



Watch highlights of the game below:



