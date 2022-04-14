0
Watch highlights as Patrick Razak sends Hearts of Oak into MTN FA Cup semi-finals

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Skyy FC in Accra to advance to the MTN FA Cup quarterfinals, thanks to a brilliant goal from Patrick Razak.

The winger scored in the second half after receiving an intelligent pass from Gladson Awako.

As a result, the Phobians are still on track to successfully defend the trophy they won last season and end the current campaign with a trophy.

Razak, the hero in the President's Cup victory over Asante Kotoko, finished brilliantly 24 minutes from time.

It was a fantastic team move that resulted in the goal, which the Phobians deserved having dominated the game from the start.

Skyy FC's home ground in Daboase has been closed due to hooliganism, so the match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The second-tier team struggled in a new environment.

Hearts of Oak join other top-flight clubs Bechem United, Aduana Stars and Dreams FC in the semi-finals.

The Phobians will face Dreams FC while Bechem takes on Aduana in a regional derby.

The FA Cup final will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

