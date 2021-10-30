Watch highlights of Accra Lions v Elmina Sharks season opener

Debutants Accra Lions came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks in the opening fixture of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Michelle Sarpong, who has joined Sharks on loan broke the deadlock of the game in the 64th minute.



However, Rauf Salifu who made his debut for Lions levelled his side up in the 80th minute.



The first half produced some entertaining football from both teams but they were unable to find the back of the net, with Accra Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi coming up with two brilliant saves to prevent his side from going down in the first half.

Below is the highlights of the game



