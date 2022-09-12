1
Watch highlights of Aduana Stars' 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars pipped Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the first match of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon.

The entertaining fixture witnessed a full attendance by fans as the game was charged by the blast of the whistle.

Both teams had a few chances at goal, but none of the two sides was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Aduana Stars finally broke the deadlock of the match through captain Bright Adjei, who scored the only goal in the game four minutes into the second half.

Hearts of Oak came close to scoring on a couple of occasions after creating some opportunities in the game but were unlucky.

The Phobians were later reduced to 10 men as Caleb Amankwah got his second booking in the game as Hearts of Oak dropped their first three points in the new season.

Watch highlights of the match below:



