Watch highlights of Aduana Stars 1-1 draw against Medeama

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC managed to pick a point away against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The two teams locked horns in a matchday 27 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In a game played in Dormaa at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park, Aduana Stars had a strong start and scored in the first minute when star attacker Bright Adjei equalized with a fantastic strike.

Pegged behind while unsettled, it took great resilience from Medeama SC to restore parity three minutes after the half-hour mark.

Midfielder Fatawu Sulemana displayed enviable quality in the 33rd minute as he scored from a direct free-kick to bring the visitors back into the game.

Unfortunately for both teams, neither side could score again in the remainder of the game and had to settle for the 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Watch highlights of the game below:

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
