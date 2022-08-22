0
Watch highlights of Alexander Djiku’s performance for Strasbourg against Reims

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku netted his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Alexander Djiku scored the goal with a tap-in after a front-post flick from Adrien Thomasson fell in his path.

The goal gave Strasbourg the lead into the break after a tough first half of the match.

Reims returned from the break as a more rejuvenated side but Strasbourg were resolute at the back till the 84th minute when they got their equalizer.

Reims got the equalizer through substitute Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun in the 84th minute.

Strasbourg have two points out of a possible nine after matchday three.

